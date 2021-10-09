Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,603,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,650,000 after buying an additional 839,809 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,922,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 106,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.74. 299,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,300. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

