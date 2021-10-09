Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.50 ($87.65).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €55.55 ($65.35) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.66. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

