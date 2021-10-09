Filecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.41 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $75.81 or 0.00138247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00089530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.54 or 1.00168253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.54 or 0.06445749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 110,973,485 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

