Financial Analysis: Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) & Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 25.71% -0.07% -0.03% Lexington Realty Trust 76.04% 13.71% 7.29%

92.8% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Healthpeak Properties and Lexington Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus target price of $35.39, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Lexington Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.02 $413.56 million $1.64 20.50 Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 11.79 $183.30 million $0.76 18.46

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Lexington Realty Trust. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Healthpeak Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

