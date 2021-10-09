Financial Review: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) & William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and William Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $115.55 million 6.57 $50.77 million N/A N/A William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.62 $3.78 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hingham Institution for Savings and William Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

William Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 53.61% 17.59% 1.85% William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats William Penn Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

