FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches Market Cap of $66.92 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $66.92 million and $8.00 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001490 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001085 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000765 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 785,261,024 coins and its circulating supply is 358,380,099 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

