FirmaChain Market Capitalization Tops $68.82 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $68.82 million and approximately $151.34 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00138001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,995.66 or 1.00345701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.69 or 0.06329004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

