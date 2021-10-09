Firo Trading 9% Higher This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Firo has a market capitalization of $96.49 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.79 or 0.00014196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,391,005 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

