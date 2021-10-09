First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $73.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.02 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $303.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $324.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $366.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

