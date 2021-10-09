First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 2,205.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 432,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 525.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after acquiring an additional 170,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

