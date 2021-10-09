First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.85% of First Bancorp worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

