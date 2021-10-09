First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 408,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.33% of First BanCorp. worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

