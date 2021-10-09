First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.72

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.72 and traded as high as C$18.12. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.07, with a volume of 458,023 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCR.UN. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.