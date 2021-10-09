First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $88,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

