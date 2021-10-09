First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 284.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.33% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FCF. B. Riley cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

