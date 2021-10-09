First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.20% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $213,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.16 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

