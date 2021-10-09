First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,425 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 80,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of First Solar worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

