First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $80.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

