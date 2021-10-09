FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $86.32 on Friday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.