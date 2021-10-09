Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1,712.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,567 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 5.7% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Soros Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $53,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,253. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

