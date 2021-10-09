Flamingo Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $78.76 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00139405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,498.25 or 0.99958899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06494670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.