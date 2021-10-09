FLO Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

