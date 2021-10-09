Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Fluidigm worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fluidigm by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fluidigm by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.37 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $409.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

