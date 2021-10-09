Flux (FLUX) Market Cap Reaches $80.41 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Flux has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $80.41 million and approximately $860,416.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00228815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00124533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00144044 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001931 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002237 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 187,530,253 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

