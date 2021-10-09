FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,324 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.62% of FMC worth $86,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Shares of FMC opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

