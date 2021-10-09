Fmr LLC Acquires 303,884 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.68% of McKesson worth $791,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 281.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 299,922 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average is $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

