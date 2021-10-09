Fmr LLC Buys 2,466,836 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.95% of Aflac worth $701,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

