Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Schlumberger worth $772,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

