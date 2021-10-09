Fmr LLC Sells 317,340 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317,340 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.96% of Phillips 66 worth $737,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

