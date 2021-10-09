Fmr LLC Sells 55,709 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,709 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.81% of Constellation Brands worth $812,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 67.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.5% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 76,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.