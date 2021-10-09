Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,554 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Duke Energy worth $828,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 804.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 63,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

