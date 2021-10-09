Font (FONT) Market Capitalization Tops $929,513.55

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Font has a total market capitalization of $929,513.55 and $13,548.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Font has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Font coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Font alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00230569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00102076 BTC.

About Font

Font is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.