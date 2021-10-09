FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of FormFactor worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

