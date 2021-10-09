Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $1,535,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

