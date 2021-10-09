Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

