Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

