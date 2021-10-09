Fort L.P. Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

