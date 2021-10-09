Fort L.P. Decreases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $159.46 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

