Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hologic by 28.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.37 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

