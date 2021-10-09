Fort L.P. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $273.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.04 and its 200-day moving average is $281.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

