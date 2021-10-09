Fort L.P. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after acquiring an additional 362,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

