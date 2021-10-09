Fort L.P. Has $1.40 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 168,548 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NLOK opened at $25.67 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

