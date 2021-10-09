Fort L.P. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.88. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

