Fort L.P. Has $1.70 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $479.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.22, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.34. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

