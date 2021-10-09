Fort L.P. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

