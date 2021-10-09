Fort L.P. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.68. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

