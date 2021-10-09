Fort L.P. Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

