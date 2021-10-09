Fort L.P. Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 275.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.72 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

