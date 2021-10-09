Fort L.P. Purchases 15,233 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 774.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,554,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686,330 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.88 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

