Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after buying an additional 140,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,554,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,505,000 after buying an additional 155,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

